Robert Woods: It feels like Texans are in similar situation to Rams in Sean McVay’s first year

  
Published May 30, 2023 04:22 AM

The Texans added experience to their wide receiver group when they signed Robert Woods as a free agent earlier this year and some of that experience came as a member of the Rams.

Woods joined the NFC West club in 2017 as they came off a 4-12 season and he was joined as a newcomer by head coach Sean McVay. The Rams won the division with an 11-5 record that year, they’d advance to the Super Bowl the next season and win the Super Bowl after the 2021 season.

The Texans were 3-13-1 last year and they have a new head coach in DeMeco Ryans, which is part of the reason why Woods feels like he’s in familiar surroundings despite only being with the Texans for a few months.

“I think a lot of hungry players, hungry coaches ,” Woods said, via Brian Barefield of USAToday.com. “I feel like this is a similar situation to when I came to L.A. with a young McVay. Some say it was a rebuild. I feel like it was just a team buying into your coach, believing in the coach, believing in the system, and I think coach Ryans has that here. Got a lot of young players buying into this defense, into this culture, and we can change this environment.”

It remains to be seen if Houston can achieve the same kind of success as those Rams teams, but optimism about that possibility is already a big step in the right direction for a team that’s only won 11 games over the last three seasons.