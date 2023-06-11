Rod Woodson out as head coach of XFL’s Vegas Vipers

The XFL concluded its season several weeks ago. On Sunday night, the league announced that Hall of Fame cornerback Rod Woodson will not return as the head coach of the Vegas Vipers in 2024.

“We want to thank Rod for his hard work and commitment to the Vipers and the League last season,” XFL President Russ Brandon said in a release. “During Rod’s time with the team, the players had an incredible opportunity to learn and benefit from his experience. He left an indelible mark on all the coaches, staff, and players. We wish Rod and his family all the best in their future pursuits.”

“After speaking with my family and members of the football operations team, we decided it was in our mutual interest for me to step away from the team,” Woodson said. “I would like to thank everyone at the League and wish them continued success as they enter season two.”

The Vipers went 2-8 in 2023, finishing in last place in the XFL’s North division.