Roderic Teamer to sign with Saints

  
Published June 20, 2024 12:20 PM

The Saints are bringing in a New Orleans native.

Per multiple reports, safety Roderic Teamer is signing with the club on a one-year deal.

Teamer, 27, participated in New Orleans’ minicamp on a tryout basis.

He was previously with the Raiders until he was cut after being arrested for DUI in November of last season.

Teamer entered the league with the Chargers in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of Tulane. He appeared in seven games with six starts as a rookie with Los Angeles, but was waived in August 2020 after being served with a suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on substance abuse.

While Teamer then spent some time in the 2021 offseason with the Colts, he signed with the Raiders in June of that year and appeared in 10 games for the franchise that season. He played all 17 games for Las Vegas in 2022, mostly on special teams.

Teamer could still face discipline from the league for his 2023 DUI arrest.