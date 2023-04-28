 Skip navigation
Roger Goodell acknowledges possibility that there won’t be an extension of his contract

  
Published April 28, 2023 06:44 PM
nbc_pft_grabbag_230331
March 31, 2023 08:48 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms rip through the top storylines coming out of owners meetings week, including when Roger Goodell’s contract extension gets done, the most underrated rule change and more.

Last month, ESPN reported that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is close to an extension . Appearing Thursday on ESPN, Goodell offered vague and arguably ominous remarks regarding his contractual status.

“The good news is I love the job and I love what I’m doing,” Goodell said, via Sports Business Daily. “We have talked about an extension and we’ll work towards that. If that’s possible, then great. If not, I’ve been really fortunate to be in this job. I’ve loved every day of it. I would love every day that I’m in it, but I don’t really think about the tenure. I think about the progress and the important challenges we have ahead.”

Goodell’s comments suggest that there are still issues to be resolved, issues that could kill the deal.

No owner seems to be opposing the effort to extend Goodell. His compensation no longer is publicly reported, given that the league office abandoned its tax-exempt status.

Some would say that the league could pay a Commissioner a lot less than Goodell is making. Goodell could argue that he’s worth even more than he’s getting.

Regardless, the deal apparently isn’t done. Based on Goodell’s comments, there’s a chance it might not be. With his current deal running through March 2024, there’s a chance this could be Goodell’s last draft.