Roger Goodell: NFL looks forward to coming back to Las Vegas for another Super Bowl

It once seemed unthinkable that the NFL would ever do any business in Las Vegas, the gambling capital of the world. But at a Monday morning press conference after playing Super Bowl LVIII, Las Vegas was referred to as “the entertainment capital of the world,” and the league indicated that Las Vegas will be in the regular Super Bowl rotation.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell suggested that the first Super Bowl in Las Vegas will not be the last.

“The NFL looks forward to coming back,” Goodell said.

It’s easy to see why. Las Vegas has a state-of-the-art stadium and an infrastructure that is built for big events. It’s a natural fit for a Super Bowl, now that the NFL has embraced gambling rather than shunning it.

Next year’s Super Bowl will be in New Orleans, followed by San Francisco in February of 2026 and Los Angeles in February of 2027. Beyond that the Super Bowl hosts have not been determined, but Las Vegas will be angling for another one soon.