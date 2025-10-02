Roger Goodell: NFL will launch a professional flag football league in next couple years

An NFL-owned professional flag football league is coming soon.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said today in London that a flag football league will be in place within the next couple years, which would put its launch ahead of the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, where flag football will make its debut as an Olympic sport.

“We’re committed to creating a women’s professional league, and a men’s professional flag league. We’ve had a great deal of interest in that and I expect that we’ll be able to do that, launch that, in the next couple of years,” Goodell said, via the Associated Press.

Goodell said the NFL sees strong interest in flag football, from fans and from participants.

“The demand is there. We’re seeing colleges in the states and universities internationally also that want to make it a part of their program,” Goodell said. “If you set that structure up where there’s youth leagues, going into high school, into college and then professional, I think you can develop a system of scale. That’s an important infrastructure that we need to create.”

The NFL has invested heavily in promoting flag football. It advocated for adding flag football to the Olympics, it has pushed for flag football to become a girls’ varsity sport in high schools in all 50 states, and it has turned the Pro Bowl into a flag football game. With a flag football league in the works, the league is going all-in on flag football.