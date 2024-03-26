Roger Goodell: No update on Kirk Cousins/Saquon Barkley tampering investigations

The NFL began looking into potential tampering involving the signings of Kirk Cousins and Saquon Barkley earlier this month, but Commissioner Roger Goodell didn’t have much to share about the state of those investigations on Tuesday.

Cousins said that he spoke to members of the Falcons organization before the team was able to begin negotiating with the quarterback while Penn State head coach James Franklin said that Barkley had direct contact with General Manager Howie Roseman at a point when the Eagles could only speak with the running back’s representatives. Goodell said he has not been briefed on either case at this point in the process.

“I usually don’t get an update until it’s concluded,” Goodell said, “I’m sure they are making progress. They were hard at work at it immediately.”

Falcons owner Arthur Blank said this week that he does not believe any tampering took place and head coach Raheem Morris suggested Cousins may have gotten the timeline confused when discussing his contacts with the organization. Barkley and the Eagles have both denied that any improper conversations took place before he agreed to sign with the team.