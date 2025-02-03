Roger Goodell: Officials favoring Chiefs a “ridiculous theory”

Officiating is often a topic at NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s Super Bowl press conferences and it was no different in New Orleans on Monday.

An early question for Goodell concerned the feelings of some fans that officials favor the Chiefs at the expense of other teams. Goodell said he understood how fans could feel that way because of their passion for the game, but called it a “ridiculous theory.”

“A lot of those theories are things that happen on social media and they get a new life,” Goodell said.

Goodell added that such discussed shows how important officiating is and called the league’s officials an “outstanding” group of men and women dedicated to the game. He said the focus on the work they do is why the league has to constantly strive to make that part of the game better from year to year.

As for the Chiefs specifically, Goodell noted that 11 of their regular season wins came by one score and said it spoke to the competitiveness of the league rather than a bias toward any team.