Roger Goodell’s extension is finally done

Sorry, haters. You’ll have to deal with Roger Goodell through 2027.

Daniel Kaplan reports that the long-expected extension is finally done. The long-time Commissioner will be on the job for three years beyond the expiration of his current contract.

Terms aren’t known, and they’re not required to be disclosed. Those who opted to attack the league office’s former tax-exempt status, using the point as to support a disingenuous suggestion that the NFL and its teams pay not taxes at all, compelled the league to change things up. That, in turn, allowed the league to keep facts like Commissioner compensation secret.

It’s likely a lot of money. Probably more than $60 million per year.

The agreement had been expected since March. Now, it’s finally done. Goodell, who got the job in 2006, will end up running the league for more than 20 years.

The next question becomes who will succeed Goodell once he steps down? And will he embrace the obligation of grooming a successor?