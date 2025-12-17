 Skip navigation
Rome Odunze, Luther Burden miss Wednesday’s practice; D’Andre Swift was limited

  
Published December 17, 2025 03:34 PM

Bears wide receivers Rome Odunze (foot) and Luther Burden (ankle) missed a second consecutive day of practice.

That has their availability for Saturday’s game against the Packers in question.

Linebacker Amen Ogbongbemia (hamstring) was the only other player out of Wednesday’s session.

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin) had a limited practice. The Bears listed him as limited in Tuesday’s walk-through, too.

The Bears designated Edmunds to return from injured reserve on Tuesday after he missed the past four games with his injury.

The Bears added running back D’Andre Swift to the injury report with a groin injury. He was limited.

Defensive lineman Andrew Billings (illness) returned to full participation after missing Tuesday, and running back Travis Homer (ankle) also fully practiced after estimated as limited a day earlier.

Tight end Cole Kmet (ankle/knee) remained limited.