Rome Odunze out of Bears practice with hamstring tightness

Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze practiced on the first day of rookie minicamp in Chicago, but he is missing Day Two.

The Bears announced today that Odunze is sitting out Saturday practice because of hamstring tightness.

That comes after Odunze was on the practice field and looking good Friday, catching multiple passes from Caleb Williams — a combination the Bears hope will continue for many years to come.

From all indications, Odunze’s hamstring issue is not serious, and the decision to hold him out is more about playing it safe than about any concern about a long-term injury.