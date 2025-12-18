Rome Odunze ruled out for Saturday vs. Packers

Once again, the Bears will be without their top receiver.

Chicago has listed receiver Rome Odunze out for Saturday’s game against the Packers as he continues to deal with a foot injury.

Odunze was not able to practice this week.

In his second season, Odunze has 44 receptions for 661 yards with six touchdowns so far in 2025.

Fellow receiver Luther Burden (ankle) and linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (hamstring) have also been ruled out for the contest.

Running back D’Andre Swift (groin), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin), defensive lineman Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (personal), and tight end Cole Kmet (ankle/knee) have all been listed as questionable. However, according to multiple reporters, Kmet said on Thursday that he plans to play this weekend.

Backup quarterback Tyson Bagent (illness), defensive lineman Andrew Billings (illness), and running back Travis Homer (ankle) are all off they njury report and are set to play.