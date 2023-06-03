Romeo Doubs on Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love: “I don’t really see what’s the big difference”

Many people expect the Packers to regress following the departure of Aaron Rodgers. Green Bay receiver Romeo Doubs is not one of those people.

Doubs seems to think the Packers will be fine following the shift from Rodgers to Jordan Love.

“I think Jordan is a really good quarterback,” Doubs recently told Dennis Krause of SpectrumNews1.com. “When you go from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan, Aaron was a really great quarterback, but I believe Jordan can do the same exact thing. So I don’t really see what’s the big difference .”

Doubs also doesn’t believe there will be a regression. At all.

“I see a progression,” Doubs said. “I see it going up. I don’t see the Packers going down. I only focus on our room and our team in this organization. This organization is historic, and it’s only winning. That’s all. When you hear Green Bay, it’s no losing, it’s only winning.”

Well, from Bart Starr to Brett Favre, it was a lot of losing in Green Bay. From Favre through Rodgers, it has been a lot of winning. The key is the quarterback. If Love can get it done, the winning will continue.