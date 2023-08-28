Ron Rivera hopes Commanders feed off undefeated preseason

The NFL preseason came to an end on Sunday night and the results of most of the games that were played over the last few weeks have already been forgotten.

One exception to that comes in Washington. The Commanders went 3-0 during the preseason, including a win that snapped the Ravens’ long exhibition winning streak. Head coach Ron Rivera said he thinks the team can tap into the good vibes from a victorious preseason and carry them over into the regular season.

“It creates a good atmosphere,” Rivera said, via Nathaniel Marrero of SI.com. “It creates a positive vibe and we’re going to grow from it. Does it mean we’re going to win in the regular season? [I] don’t know but I hope it does. I hope this is something we can draw from, something that can help us as we go forward. . . . There’s some energy, there’s some excitement and hopefully we can feed off that.”

The first test of how the Commanders will build off their summer success will come at home against the Cardinals on September 10 and a loss would all but stamp out the idea that there’s any correlation between August wins and the regular season.