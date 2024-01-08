Ron Rivera: I believe we began to change the culture of this organization in meaningful ways

As was widely expected, the Commanders fired Ron Rivera on Monday and have begun the process of finding their next head coach.

In a move that’s occasionally done by a franchise, Washington has released a statement from its now former head coach, with Rivera expressing his appreciation to every one of the organization’s fans for “your unwavering support.”

“Through all the name changes, roster moves, non-football headlines and seasons that did not meet your expectations, you still stood by this team. We did win an NFC East title in 2020, but we fell short since then and for that, I am truly disappointed.

“You are loyal, passionate fans and I only see good things ahead for you all.”

Rivera thanked new team owner Josh Harris and the partnership group for the support shown since he officially took over nearly six months ago.

“It was evident from the very moment we met that you are going to be a great steward for this team,” Rivera said. “You have already shown the fans your full commitment to rebuilding this franchise and renewing the unshakable bonds between this team and the entire Washington community. I am lucky to have known you and Washington is lucky to have you.”

Noting how much he’ll miss the players and coaches, Rivera said, “My life has always been football and it is a wonderful life. As a player, and now as a coach, I’ve watched in amazement every week as the impossible is done again and again on the field. I have tremendous respect for the NFL because of all that it does to lift communities and bring people together. Football has become an integral part of America and America is a part of what is truly great about football.

“As for Washington, it wasn’t easy and there is a lot more to be done, but I believe we began to change the culture of this organization in meaningful ways. And on a personal note, it has been one of the greatest honors of my career to serve this franchise and those who cheer it on every week.”

Rivera, 62, compiled a 26-40-1 record as Washington’s head coach over the last four seasons. The club won the NFC East at 7-9 in 2020. The team’s best record was 8-8-1 in 2022.

In 13 seasons as a head coach between Carolina and Washington, Rivera is 102-103-2 along with a 3-5 postseason record.