MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Street Race - Previews
Drivers face challenge of Chicago street course today
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Ron Rivera: Jacoby Brissett being here has been really good for Sam Howell

  
Published May 24, 2023 12:33 PM

The Commanders have installed Sam Howell as their No. 1 quarterback for the offseason, but they haven’t committed to anything for the start of the regular season at this point.

If they do move in a different direction, it will likely be Jacoby Brissett moving up to run the offense being installed by new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. On Wednesday, however, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said that the the presence of Brissett may be doing more to push Howell toward the job than away from it.

“He’s got a great sense and feel for what coach Bieniemy wants and in fact all the quarterbacks too,” Rivera said, via the team’s website. “I think having Jacoby out here pushing him and working with him at the same time has been a really good thing because you do see his growth .”

There’s no need for the Commanders to rush an announcement on starting Howell in Week One because it’s months away and because the choice will be obvious as long as he remains the No. 1 for the rest of the offseason and training camp. For now, it looks like the direction things are going.