Ron Rivera: Jacoby Brissett being here has been really good for Sam Howell

The Commanders have installed Sam Howell as their No. 1 quarterback for the offseason, but they haven’t committed to anything for the start of the regular season at this point.

If they do move in a different direction, it will likely be Jacoby Brissett moving up to run the offense being installed by new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. On Wednesday, however, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said that the the presence of Brissett may be doing more to push Howell toward the job than away from it.

“He’s got a great sense and feel for what coach Bieniemy wants and in fact all the quarterbacks too,” Rivera said, via the team’s website. “I think having Jacoby out here pushing him and working with him at the same time has been a really good thing because you do see his growth .”

There’s no need for the Commanders to rush an announcement on starting Howell in Week One because it’s months away and because the choice will be obvious as long as he remains the No. 1 for the rest of the offseason and training camp. For now, it looks like the direction things are going.