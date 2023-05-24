Ron Rivera on Chase Young: I really believe he’ll come in and give everything he’s got

The Commanders passed on exercising their option on defensive end Chase Young’s contract for the 2024 season earlier this year, but head coach Ron Rivera said on Wednesday that he doesn’t think that will have a negative impact on Young’s commitment to the team.

While Young is not at OTAs this week, he has been around the facility at other points in the voluntary portion of the offseason program and Rivera said he expects the second pick of the 2020 draft to hit the ground running upon his return to the facility.

“I really believe he’s going to come in and give everything he’s got,” Rivera said, via JP Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com.

The Commanders made the same option choice with Daron Payne last year and he wound up signing a four-year deal with the team this offseason. That’s a blueprint for how things could play out for Young once he does rejoin the team.