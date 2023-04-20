 Skip navigation
Ron Rivera on Chase Young option: We’ll wait until May 2

  
Published April 20, 2023 11:34 AM
NFL teams have until May 2 to exercise their fifth-year options for 2020 first-round picks and the Commanders don’t plan on jumping the gun.

Defensive end Chase Young was the second overall pick in that year’s draft and he was named the defensive rookie of the year, but he tore his ACL in 2021 and missed almost all of last season as he recovered. That’s created some doubt about their plans for Young’s contract and head coach Ron Rivera said at a Thursday press conference that the team plans to use all the time they have available as they make a decision.

“We’ll wait until May 2,” Rivera said.

A follow-up asked if that’s when they’ll announce a decision or when they’ll actually make it and Rivera again said that the team has until May 2.

Rivera said earlier this year that Young’s health and a potential change in ownership would impact the decision. Young reported to the offseason program, so the team should be getting some sense of his physical condition. A sale is imminent, but has not been completed yet and Rivera said he has not spoken to anyone from the group put together by Josh Harris at this point.