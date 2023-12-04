Ron Rivera remains safe, through the end of the season

It was true after the 45-10 Thanksgiving loss to the Cowboys. It remains true after the 45-15 Week 13 loss to the Dolphins.

Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera will finish the season without being relieved of this duties.

That was the plan the day after the Cowboys’ loss resulted in the dismissal of defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio. It was the plan as of last night, too.

There’s no reason to think it’s changing. A source with knowledge of new ownership’s current thinking reached out with the Rivera-is-safe message after Del Rio was fired. The same source confirmed that point after Sunday’s loss.

The belief is that he has done enough to deserve to finish the year and have a full evaluation. Still, after 90 points allowed in two games, it’s hard to imagine that evaluation resulting in a decision to stay the course.

This would, in theory, be the perfect time to make a change. The Commanders have Week 14 off. The interim coach would have two weeks to get ready for his first game.

That won’t be happening — unless Rivera simply decides on his own to step down.