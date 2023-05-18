 Skip navigation
Ron Rivera wins Horrigan Award for his professional dealings with media

  
Published May 18, 2023 11:13 AM

The Pro Football Writers of America announced Commanders head coach Ron Rivera as the winner of the 2023 Horrigan Award.

The award is given annually to the league or club official for his or her qualities and professional style in helping the pro football writers do their job. Rivera was lauded for his professional dealings with the media who cover the league in winning the 51st Horrigan.

The other finalists were 49ers General Manager John Lynch, NFL VP of communications Brian McCarthy, Rams General Manager Les Snead and NFL EVP of football operations Troy Vincent.

When he was hired as Washington’s head coach in 2020, Rivera became the face of the franchise. A camera-shy owner placed Rivera in the role of the team’s day-to-day spokesperson on nearly every aspect of the organization, and that responsibility has grown the past three seasons as the team heads toward new ownership.