Phillies get RHP Michael Lorenzen from Tigers to bolster rotation
Pac-12 leaders receive details of media deal, but no vote to accept terms as future remains murky
Alvaro Bautista sets World Superbike record with 18th win of 2023
Where does Bhatia stand after Barracuda victory?
Hodges: Never been so ‘locked in’ than at 3M Open
Green Jr.: ‘another surprise’ as Woods joins board

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Ronald Jones says he was suspended for a prescribed medicine he didn’t know was banned

  
Published August 1, 2023 04:39 PM

Cowboys running back Ronald Jones was suspended two games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances, but he says he had no idea the substance he took was banned.

Jones said a doctor prescribed him a medication and he didn’t realize it was considered a performance enhancer. He said it was a heart medication. Many banned performance-enhancing drugs can be prescribed by doctors for legitimate medical reasons.

“I just want to say it’s something I’ve been prescribed over the course of my career. It wasn’t any steroids. It wasn’t anything to enhance my game,” Jones said, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. “I just want to clear my name in terms of I’m not cheating the game of football.”

Jones is in his first year with the Cowboys after playing sparingly last year for the Chiefs. In his best season, 2020 with the Buccaneers, he had 192 carries for 978 yards and seven touchdowns.