Rookie kicker Jake Moody: 49ers’ loss was on me

The 49ers used a third-round draft pick on kicker Jake Moody thinking he’d be reliable when they needed big kicks at big moments. On Sunday, that didn’t happen.

Moody went 1-for-3 on field goals, hitting a 25-yarder but missing from 54 yards in the first quarter and then missing a 41-yard game-winner to seal the 49ers’ 19-17 loss to the Browns. Afterward, Moody took the blame.

“It sucks,” Moody said, via NBCSportsBayArea.com. “The team fought really hard to get back in it to give me a chance to make it, and it’s on me. Got to make those kicks in those situations. But hopefully, I’ll have plenty more opportunities like that in my career. Obviously want to make the next one.”

The Browns called timeout before Moody’s kick, but Moody said being iced by the opposing coach doesn’t bother him.

“It just re-sets my routine. It doesn’t really affect anything. It just makes me wait another 30 seconds to start my routine over again,” Moody said.

So what went wrong?

“I just didn’t hit it great,” Moody said. “It’s unfortunate.”

Moody knows he missed exactly the kind of kick he was drafted to make.