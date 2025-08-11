 Skip navigation
Rookie QB Tyler Shough gets the most reps for Saints in preseason opener

  
Published August 10, 2025 08:27 PM

In May, Saints coach Kellen Moore made a prediction regarding the team’s three-way quarterback competition.

“One of these guys will rise,” Moore said.

During the preseason opener, none of the trio of candidates took a firm hold on the job.

With all three quarterbacks listed as first-stringers, Spencer Rattler got the start. In three series against the Chargers (one of which was extended by a muffed punt), he completed seven of 11 passes for 53 yards. He added 22 rushing yards on three attempts.

Rookie second-rounder Tyler Shough was up next. He got six series, completing 15 of 22 passes for 165 yards, with a touchdown and a pick-six.

Jake Haener finished things up, entering the game during the fourth quarter and completing five of eight passes for 41 yards and an interception.

“For all three, there’s gonna be some good moments,” coach Kellen Moore told reporters after the game, “there’s gonna be some moments we want to have back. We get to learn from those, get better this week.”

Moore specifically praised Shough for settling down after the interception that was returned for a touchdown. On the next drive, Shough threw a 54-yard touchdown pass to receiver Mason Tipton.

Regardless, the competition will presumably continue for at least another preseason game. At some point, however, the Saints will need to focus on figuring out who the starter will be and getting him ready for the regular season.

Otherwise, the Week 1 starter will also inevitably be the first one to be benched.