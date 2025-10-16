 Skip navigation
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: "He'll learn from it"
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: "He'll learn from it"
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: "He'll learn from it"
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: "He'll learn from it"
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Rookie Riley Leonard will backup Daniel Jones on Sunday

  
October 15, 2025

Rookie Riley Leonard will serve as Daniel Jones’ backup on Sunday.

I love Riley,” Colts coach Shane Steichen said on Wednesday, via Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan. “I think he’s come in with the right mindset from Day 1. He prepares. It’s a hell of an opportunity for him this week.”

Steichen, though, did not commit to Leonard remaining as the No. 2 quarterback during Anthony Richardson’s stint on injured reserve. Richardson will miss at least four games with an orbital fracture, and Steichen said Wednesday he does not have a timetable for Richardson’s return.

The Colts signed Brett Rypien this week, and he could leap-frog Leonard depending on how quickly he can learn the system.

“He was just a guy we had on our radar,” Steichen said of Rypien. “We heard a lot of great things about him. Obviously, he was in Minnesota there for a little bit with Daniel. Daniel has a lot of great things to say about him, his preparation, his work. Obviously, played some good ball with Denver. . . . Excited to get him in here and learning the system.”