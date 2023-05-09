 Skip navigation
Rookie YaYa Diaby will wear No. 0 with Bucs

  
Published May 9, 2023 10:25 AM
Edge rusher YaYa Diaby has made franchise history before ever stepping on the field as a Buccaneer.

The team announced Tuesday that the former Louisville star, a third-round pick, has chosen to wear No. 0.

An offseason rules change now allows players to wear the number.

Diaby finished his college career wearing No. 6 for the Cardinals.

The Buccaneers also revealed the other jersey numbers selected by its draft class, with defensive lineman Calijah Kancy taking No. 94, offensive lineman Cody Mauch No. 69, inside linebacker SirVocea Dennis No. 8, tight end Payne Durham No. 87, cornerback Josh Hayes No. 32, receiver Trey Palmer No. 10 and outside linebacker Jose Ramirez No. 33.

Diaby is among a growing number of NFL players who will debut the No. 0 this season. He joins Ravens edge rusher Roquan Smith, Eagles running back D’Andre Swift, Jaguars receiver Calvin Ridley, Giants receiver Parris Campbell, Falcons defensive end Lorenzo Carter, Cardinals receiver Zach Pascal, Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones and Titans defensive back Sean Murphy-Bunting.