 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lacvscin_241115.jpg
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_gamemanagement_241115.jpg
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_eaglesconvo_241115.jpg
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lacvscin_241115.jpg
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_gamemanagement_241115.jpg
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_eaglesconvo_241115.jpg
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Roquan Smith out with hamstring injury; Steelers lead 15-10

  
Published November 17, 2024 03:46 PM

The Ravens lost linebacker Roquan Smith to a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter, but their defense still came up with a big play.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey picked off a Russell Wilson pass in the end zone to kill a Steelers scoring chance with just over nine minutes left to play in the game. Wilson scrambled for quite a while and would have been better off throwing the ball away instead of tossing up a floater that Humphrey corralled without issue.

The turnover means the Steelers still lead 15-10.

Smith has been ruled out for the rest of the game and the Ravens hope that they’ll be protecting a lead the next time their defense hits the field.