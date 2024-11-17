Roquan Smith out with hamstring injury; Steelers lead 15-10

The Ravens lost linebacker Roquan Smith to a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter, but their defense still came up with a big play.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey picked off a Russell Wilson pass in the end zone to kill a Steelers scoring chance with just over nine minutes left to play in the game. Wilson scrambled for quite a while and would have been better off throwing the ball away instead of tossing up a floater that Humphrey corralled without issue.

The turnover means the Steelers still lead 15-10.

Smith has been ruled out for the rest of the game and the Ravens hope that they’ll be protecting a lead the next time their defense hits the field.