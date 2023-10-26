Roquan Smith returns to practice for Ravens

Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith missed practice for the first time this season on Wednesday, but he didn’t make it two in a row on Thursday.

Smith was back on the field during the open portion of practice. The team’s injury report will reveal whether Smith was limited by the shoulder injury that prompted his absence.

Smith has not missed a game since the 2019 season and has 71 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and five passes defensed so far this season.

Running back Keaton Mitchell (hamstring) also got on the practice field on Thursday, which left safety Marcus Williams (hamstring) as the only member of the 53-man roster who was not spotted on the field .