Russell Gage has been taken to hospital, with concussion and possible neck injury

  
Published January 16, 2023 06:53 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v San Francisco 49ers

SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 11: Russell Gage #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stands during the national anthem against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The final minutes of Monday night’s playoff game included a scary injury to Buccaneers receiver Russell Gage, who eventually exited via cart after trying unsuccessfully to leave under his own power.

After the game, coach Todd Bowles told reporters that Gage was taken to a local hospital. He has a concussion, and he’s also being evaluated for a neck injury.

Bowles said that Gage has movement in all extremities.

In his first season with the Buccaneers after four in Atlanta, Gage appeared in 13 regular-season games and the lone playoff game. He had 51 catches for 426 yards and five touchdowns.