Russell Wilson: Broncos told me in bye week to change my injury guarantee or get benched

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson said today that his benching was weeks in the making, with the team telling him during the Week Nine bye that he would be benched if he didn’t agree to alter his contract so that the Broncos wouldn’t have to pay him beyond this season if he suffered a serious injury.

“They came up to me during the bye week and beginning of the bye week, Monday or Tuesday, they told me if I didn’t change my contract, my injury guarantee, that I’d be benched the rest of the year,” Wilson said. “I was definitely disappointed about it. It was a process for the whole bye week. We had just come off beating the Chiefs, I was excited for us fighting for the playoffs and getting on a hot streak. The NFLPA and NFL got involved or whatever at some point.”

Wilson said his goal was to win Super Bowls in Denver and he’d still love to do that.

“I came here to play here, to win. I knew it was going to be a process. I signed a seven-year deal,” Wilson said. “I want to be here, I want to play here, I want to win championships here.”

But Broncos coach Sean Payton obviously has other ideas, and Wilson has likely played his last game as a Bronco.