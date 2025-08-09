Russell Wilson leads Giants to a field goal on his only drive in preseason debut

Giants quarterback Russell Wilson played one drive in his preseason debut today against the Bills, and the Giants got a field goal out of it.

Wilson threw short passes exclusively on the 12-play, 30-yard drive that ended with a Graham Gano 53-yard field goal. Wilson went 6-for-7 for 28 yards and did not take any sacks.

After Wilson played the first series, rookie Jaxson Dart came in for the remainder of the first half and showed promise, completing 12 of 19 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown and also running the ball three times for 24 yards.

The Giants drafted Dart with the idea that he’ll take some time to develop but will eventually be their starter. For now, Wilson is the starter, and although he didn’t do anything flashy in his preseason debut, he did enough that there won’t be any questions that he remains QB1.