nbc_pft_mlynchphotographer_250808.jpg
Lynch embracing post-football life as photographer
nbc_pft_bengals_250808.jpg
Bengals ‘not clean enough’ in preseason opener
nbc_pft_overduestatue_250808.jpg
PFT Draft: Who’s overdue for a statue?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Russell Wilson leads Giants to a field goal on his only drive in preseason debut

  
Published August 9, 2025 02:31 PM

Giants quarterback Russell Wilson played one drive in his preseason debut today against the Bills, and the Giants got a field goal out of it.

Wilson threw short passes exclusively on the 12-play, 30-yard drive that ended with a Graham Gano 53-yard field goal. Wilson went 6-for-7 for 28 yards and did not take any sacks.

After Wilson played the first series, rookie Jaxson Dart came in for the remainder of the first half and showed promise, completing 12 of 19 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown and also running the ball three times for 24 yards.

The Giants drafted Dart with the idea that he’ll take some time to develop but will eventually be their starter. For now, Wilson is the starter, and although he didn’t do anything flashy in his preseason debut, he did enough that there won’t be any questions that he remains QB1.