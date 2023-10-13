Russell Wilson: Our defense played great, the two turnovers by me were unacceptable

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson played one of the worst games in his career on Thursday night, and he took the blame afterward.

Wilson said the defense played well enough to beat the Chiefs, but the offense was held back by his own two interceptions.

“I thought our defense played great tonight. They battled all night. They came up with a pick, our defense did, and could have had two. They did a really great job keeping us in the game. Offensively, we had some really good things and then the two turnovers by me were unacceptable. That can’t happen,” Wilson said.

Wilson completed 13 of 22 passes for just 95 yards, and had four sacks in addition to the two interceptions. Overall Wilson dropped back to pass 26 times and the Broncos totaled just 82 yards, an average of 3.2 yards per dropback.

Wilson tried to put an optimistic spin on the game, noting that the Broncos kept battling when down 16-0 and made it 16-8 late in the fourth quarter. And it’s true that the Broncos’ defense played its best game of the season. But the reality is this game was never particularly competitive, largely because Wilson couldn’t get the offense going.