Russell Wilson says he knew he wanted to be a Giant when he watched Malik Nabers’ film

Giants quarterback Russell Wilson says nothing excites him about playing in New York more than having wide receiver Malik Nabers as a teammate.

Wilson was asked on Carmelo Anthony’s podcast what made him want to sign with the Giants, and he said that wanting to have Nabers as his No. 1 receiver was a major attraction.

“I just turned on the film and watched this guy Malik Nabers,” Wilson said. “This dude is a superstar. I saw him, watching the film before I tried to make a decision and trying to get a clear understanding of who the players are, this and that. Obviously, you see the highlights and everything else. But when you watch every single catch and every single rep and every play, you get to see the kind of player he is. He’s dynamic. He touches that football, he’s gone.”

The Giants took Nabers with the sixth overall pick in last year’s NFL draft, and in an otherwise struggling Giants offense, he had 109 catches for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns. Wilson hopes he can do even more with Nabers, and that he can revitalize his own career in the present with a teammate who has already established himself as a big part of the Giants’ future.