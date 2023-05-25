Russell Wilson says he’s “lean and mean ready to go,” won’t say how much weight he lost

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has noticeably lost weight this offseason, although he’s not saying how much.

“I feel great. I feel lean and mean ready to go. And focused,” Wilson said, via Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver.

But Wilson didn’t want to talk about specifically how many pounds he’s down from last year.

“I’m not worried about that, I’m not counting. All I know is I’m excited to play again,” Wilson said.

Wilson’s first season in Denver was the worst season of his career. The Broncos need the quarterback they invested so heavily in to play a lot better, and perhaps being a little slimmer can help with that.