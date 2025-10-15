Ryan Fitzgerald is the NFC special teams player of the week

The Panthers called on Ryan Fitzgerald at the end of both halves of last Sunday’s game against the Cowboys and the kicker came through both times.

Fitzgerald hit a 55-yard kick at the end of the first half to move the Panthers within four points of Dallas at the break and then he hit a 33-yarder as time expired to give the Panthers a 30-27 win.

Fitzgerald hit another field goal in the game and also made all three extra points he tried to help the Panthers win their second straight game.

That outing earned Fitzgerald the NFC special teams player of the week award on Wednesday. It’s a first for the rookie, who is now 10-of-11 on field goals and 12-of-13 on extra points this season.