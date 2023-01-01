Ryan Kelly: Kayvon Thibodeaux celebrating after Nick Foles injury “just horseshit”

Colts quarterback Nick Foles was knocked out of Sunday’s loss to the Giants when he suffered injured ribs on a hit by Giants rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Thibodeaux celebrated the play by making snow angels on the field next to Foles, who remained on the ground and clearly appeared to be in pain as a result of the hit. Thibodeaux may not have seen Foles immediately after the sack, but could later be seen making a “go to sleep ” gesture on the Giants sideline while Foles was receiving medical attention on the field.

After the 38-10 Giants win, Colts center Ryan Kelly weighed in on Thibodeaux’s response to Foles’ injury.

“Hopefully his teammates will — maybe one day he’ll learn that injuries happen in this league, you never want to to happen to the guy that you’re going against. That’s just horseshit ,” Kelly said, via J.J. Stankevitz of the team’s website.

While Kelly expressed his displeasure after the game, neither he nor any other Colts players did anything to Thibodeaux while he was celebrating on the field.