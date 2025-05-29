Ryan Neuzil agrees to two-year deal to return to Falcons

The Falcons have agreed to terms with center Ryan Neuzil on a two-year, $9.5 million deal that includes $6.25 million guaranteed, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Falcons placed a right-of-first-refusal tender on Neuzil as a restricted free agent, allowing him to entertain offers from other teams.

Neuzil, 27, started eight games in place of Drew Dalman last season after Dalman injured his ankle in Week 3. He appeared in all 17 games and played a career-best 577 snaps on offense and 75 on special teams.

Neuzil originally signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2021, and he spent his first year on the practice squad. He made his NFL debut in Week 9 of the 2022 season, taking four snaps on special teams, and Neuzil appeared in nine games that season.

In 2023, Neuzil appeared in every game and earned his first start in the Falcons’ Week 6 game against the Commanders. He started three other games that season.

Dalman signed with the Bears as a free agent, leaving the job to Neuzil.