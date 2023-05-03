Ryan Tannehill: I don’t love Nissan Stadium switching from grass to turf

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ryan Tannehill: I don’t love Nissan Stadium switching from grass to turf

  
Published May 3, 2023 11:34 AM
nbc_pft_levisontitans_230501
May 1, 2023 08:11 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze what Ryan Tannehill’s future holds in Tennessee, after the Titans traded up to draft Will Levis No. 33 overall, and assess if this is a bad sign for Malik Willis.

Earlier this offseason, the Titans announced that they’ll be switching the Nissan Stadium field from grass to turf for the 2023 season.

Their current starting quarterback doesn’t sound like he’s a fan of the change.

“I don’t love it. I’ve always enjoyed playing on grass more than turf,” Ryan Tannehill said in his Wednesday press conference. “It’s just easier on your body, your joints, your skin as you’re on the ground. But, that’s where we’re at, right? We’ve played a lot of games on turf, we’re going to play a lot more games on turf now.

“I don’t think it affects the quality of the game or anything. But it definitely affects how you feel the next day .”

Tennessee is planning to use monofilament, Matrix Helix Turf with organic infill for their field. The Titans said in their release that they’ll be the first NFL stadium to use synthetic turf with organic infill.

That may end up being better for players’ bodies than most other turf fields. But at first glance, it’s still not a favorable change for one of the team’s most prominent players.