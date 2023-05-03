 Skip navigation
Ryan Tannehill on Will Levis: Hope he adds to QB room, my job is to win games

  
Published May 3, 2023 09:55 AM
nbc_pft_levisontitans_230501
May 1, 2023 08:11 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze what Ryan Tannehill’s future holds in Tennessee, after the Titans traded up to draft Will Levis No. 33 overall, and assess if this is a bad sign for Malik Willis.

For the second time in as many years, Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is fielding questions about the team taking a quarterback during the second day of the draft.

It was Malik Willis in the third round in 2022 and it is second-round pick Will Levis this time around. The Titans traded up to take Levis last Friday and Tannehill said at a Wednesday press conference that Levis is “obviously a talented guy” and that he hopes the rookie “adds to the room” once he joins the Titans for their offseason work.

Tannehill also referenced the decision to take Willis while saying that head coach Mike Vrabel and General Manager Ran Carthon were doing their job during the draft and that his job hasn’t changed because Levis is now in the fold.
“We’ve been down this road before, so it’s definitely a little bit of deja vu. Mike and Ran make those decisions, my job is to go out and try to win football games,” Tannehill said.

Tannehill is in the final year of his contract and a failure to start winning games early will likely lead to some rumbling about making the move to Levis in order to start working on the future in Tennessee, so hitting the ground running would be the right kind of start for Tannehill this season.