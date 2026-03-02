 Skip navigation
S Ahmaad Moses having spinal fusion surgery after MRI at Combine showed a herniated disc

  
Published March 2, 2026 02:39 PM

Safety Ahmaad Moses was at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis last week and he’ll be heading to an operating room this week.

Moses’s agent Joe DiBenedetto told Tom Pelissero of NFL Media that his client will have spinal fusion surgery after learning he had a herniated disc during an MRI at the Combine.

“During the medical checks at the Combine this weekend in Indianapolis, an MRI revealed that my client Ahmaad Moses had a herniated disk,” DiBenedetto said. “He will be undergoing a surgery — specifically a single-level fusion — in Los Angeles this week.”

Moses had 104 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, five interceptions, a sack and two fumble recoveries for SMU last season. He was projected to be a late-round pick if selected before news of the injury.