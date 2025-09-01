 Skip navigation
Saints add rookie QB/WR Tommy Mellott to the practice squad

  
Published September 1, 2025 06:59 PM

The Saints have agreed to terms with former Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. Mellott will join the team’s practice squad.

The Saints waived Jake Haener, leaving Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough as the only quarterbacks on the team. It is unknown whether the Saints consider Mellott a quarterback or a wide receiver.

The Raiders drafted Mellott in the sixth round but moved him to wide receiver in training camp.

They waived Mellott last week.

He had two catches for 1 yard in three preseason games.