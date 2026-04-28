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Saints announce signings of Martin Emerson, Anfernee Jennings

  
Published April 28, 2026 05:11 PM

The Saints have announced the signings of cornerback Martin Emerson and linebacker Anfernee Jennings.

Emerson visited with the team on Tuesday and NFL reporter Josina Anderson reported on an agreement before the Saints officially announced the move. The team’s plan to Jennings was reported over the weekend.

Emerson missed last season with a torn Achilles. The 2022 third-round pick had 204 tackles, four interceptions, a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 51 games for the Browns.

Jennings had 233 tackles, 9.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 79 appearances for the Patriots. He entered the league as a 2020 third-rounder.