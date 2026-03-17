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Saints’ Beanie Bishop suspended for first three games of the regular season

  
Published March 17, 2026 04:45 PM

Saints defensive back Beanie Bishop is no lock to make the team’s regular-season roster, but whether he does or not, he won’t be able to play at the start of the season.

Bishop has been suspended for the first three games of the 2026 regular season, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. There was no word on the reason for the suspension.

Suspended players are permitted to go through the offseason program and training camp and play in the preseason as normal, but Bishop will not be eligible to play in the first three weeks of the regular season.

Bishop signed with the Steelers as an undrafted rookie in 2024 and was with them until he was released in November of 2025. He then signed with the Saints’ practice squad in December and signed a reserve/future contract with the Saints after the season.