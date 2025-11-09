Saints beat Panthers 17-7 for their first win with Tyler Shough

The Saints got their first win with a rookie starting quarterback since 1981 on Sunday.

Second-round pick Tyler Shough threw two touchdowns in his second NFL start and the Saints shut the Panthers out for the final 53 minutes of a 17-7 road win. Dave Wilson was the last rookie QB to start a win for the Saints and they’ll be hoping that Shough goes on to bigger things than Wilson did over the course of his career.

Shough’s first touchdown was a 62-yarder to wide receiver Chris Olave and it was one of several big plays through the air by the rookie. He also hit tight end Juwan Johnson for a 52-yard gain to set up a first half field goal and the duo also hooked up on a 30-yard touchdown.

Shough finished the day 19-of-27 for 282 yards and the Saints never turned the ball over. The Panthers turned it over twice, including a Bryce Young interception that preceded Johnson’s touchdown in the fourth quarter. Those turnovers were part of a lackluster overall day for a Carolina offense that was coming off a win in Green Bay last Sunday.

Young was 17-of-25 for 124 yards and had a hand in the second turnover when he and wide receiver Jimmy Horn failed to connect on a handoff during a jet sweep. The Saints recovered on their own 17-yard line, which was an even more painful turnover for Carolina because they had regained possession after a blocked field goal because the Saints touched in beyond the line of scrimmage.

The Panthers fell to 5-5 with the loss and they’ll have to revive their playoff hopes by beating the Falcons on the road next Sunday. The 2-8 Saints will have a bye week before Shough gets another chance to stake his claim to the long-term job in New Orleans.