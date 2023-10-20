Saints finally score a touchdown at home, in red zone, but trail 24-16

The Saints have had trouble scoring, especially at home and always in the red zone. They finally reached the end zone in their third red zone chance Thursday night, though it took a fourth-down play to do it.

Taysom Hill ran it in from the 1 after taking the shotgun snap and following fullback Khalen Saunders.

Blake Grupe’s extra point hit the upright but went through, drawing the Saints to within 24-16 with 14:21 left.

Derek Carr is 23-of-37 for 187 yards and threw an interception that Foyesade Oluokun returned 24 yards for a touchdown.

The Saints now have outgained the Jaguars 274 to 254.