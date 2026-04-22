Saints GM Mickey Loomis: We’re not inclined to give up assets for one player

Don’t look for the Saints to make a big move up the draft board on Thursday night.

They are currently slated to pick eighth after going 6-11 during the 2025 season and that record would have looked much worse without four wins in their final five games. On Wednesday, General Manager Mickey Loomis said that was an encouraging run but that it didn’t leave the team feeling like there’s a single player who could vault them into contention.

“When you have a Drew Brees — when you have that caliber of quarterback — you always feel like you’re one player away,” Loomis said, via the team’s website. “And so, ‘Man, let’s go get the one player.’ And when you have a young quarterback and you’re developing your roster, you’re not one player away. So you’re less inclined to give up a number of assets to get one player. We’re not one player away. That’s a five-game stretch or a six-game stretch. I don’t want to read too much into that. We’re excited, we’re optimistic about our future, but by no means have we arrived anywhere.”

Quarterback Tyler Shough was in the center of that winning close to the season and the Saints hope that it was a sign of things to come, but more evidence will be needed before the team considers a big swing.