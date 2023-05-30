 Skip navigation
Saints’ Juwan Johnson studying Julian Edelman, trying to improve his all-around game

  
Published May 30, 2023 01:02 AM

Saints tight end Juwan Johnson had the best year of his career last season, but he’s not done seeking to improve.

The Saints originally signed Johnson as an undrafted rookie in 2020, and after not doing much on offense in his first two seasons, Johnson caught 42 passes for 508 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 starts. But Johnson says if he’s going to become a complete tight end, he needs to keep improving.

Johnson said that at new quarterback Derek Carr’s urging, he’s been studying former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman’s route running.

“He loves those routes that Edelman is running ,” Johnson said, via NoLa.com. “He’s probably one of the best at those choice routes, short-game routes. So we’ve talked a bit about it and we have something cooking coming up, so I’m really excited.”

Johnson also says he wants to be better as a blocker.

“The things that I want to continue to work on is obviously the pass blocking and the run blocking,” Johnson said. “Blocking is kind of the biggest thing. Also, just everything really. But more so the run game than the pass game.”

Johnson signed a new two-year contract with the Saints this offseason, and he’s looking to show that he can be a big part of their future.