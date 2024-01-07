Saints keep slim playoff hopes alive with 48-17 blowout of Falcons

The Saints won’t win the NFC South, but they kept their slim playoff hopes alive with a big second half.

New Orleans beat up on the Falcons 48-17.

The Bucs’ 9-0 win over the Panthers clinched the division before New Orleans’ game ended. The Saints now need a loss or tie by both the Seahawks and the Packers. Seattle plays the Cardinals, and Green Bay has the Bears.

The Saints are 9-8, and the Falcons finished the season 7-10. Atlanta could have won the division with a win and a Bucs loss, but neither happened.

New Orleans was tied 17-17 at halftime but outscored the Falcons 31-0 in the second half. The Saints outgained Atlanta 197 to 138 in the second 30 minutes, with the Falcons turning it over three times.

Derek Carr finished 22-of-28 for 264 yards and four touchdowns. He had touchdown throws of 18 yards to A.T. Perry, 26 yards to Chris Olave, 39 yards to Rashid Shaheed and 6 yards to Perry.

Perry had three catches for 53 yards, Olave three for 56 and Shaheed three for 65.

Kendre Miller ran for 73 yards on 13 carries.

Falcons coach Arthur Smith was hot after the game, refusing to shake Dennis Allen’s hand. The Saints scored with 1:10 left on Jamaal Williams’ 1-yard run, so that possibly drew Smith’s ire.

Desmond Ridder, who was playing for the injured Trevor Siemian, went 22-of-30 for 291 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Logan Woodside replaced Ridder late and threw a pick. Ridder also lost a fumble.

Bijan Robinson rushed for only 28 yards on 11 carries, but he caught seven passes for 103 yards, including a 71-yard touchdown.