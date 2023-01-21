 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Saints owner Gayle Benson went directly to Roger Goodell to rescind fake injury fine

  
Published January 20, 2023 11:58 PM
nbc_pft_draft_230120
January 20, 2023 09:04 AM
Mike Florio and Charean Williams expect kickers to shine, especially Brett Maher from the Cowboys, and star playmakers to ball out, such as Deebo Samuel and Dexter Lawrence, in the Divisional Round.

The entire Saints organization was unified in insisting that they had been wrongly disciplined for a fake injury, and Saints owner Gayle Benson went directly to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell about the matter.

Benson got personally involved and sent a strongly worded letter to Goodell denying any wrongdoing by the organization, according to NoLa.com.

The NFL initially fined defensive end Cameron Jordan $50,000, defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen $50,000, head coach Dennis Allen $100,000 and the Saints franchise $350,000 after league officials believed Jordan pretended to be hurt to give the Saints’ defense time to regroup in a game against the Buccaneers. But all of those fines have since been rescinded on appeal.

Benson’s letter insisted that Jordan, the coaches and the team’s medical staff did nothing wrong. At an appeals hearing, Saints trainers and coaches also said Jordan had been genuinely injured, and as part of the appeals process the Saints and Jordan showed records that Jordan had visited the team facility for injury treatment every day the week after the Buccaneers game, even though the players were off for their bye week.

The NFL has a legitimate interest in cracking down on fake injuries, but in this case it appears that the league acted before conducting a thorough investigation, and Benson stood up for her team.