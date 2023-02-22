 Skip navigation
Saints re-sign Calvin Throckmorton

  
Published February 22, 2023 05:47 AM

Offensive lineman Calvin Throckmorton was set to be an exclusive rights free agent, but he won’t be going through that process with the Saints this offseason.

Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports that Throckmorton has re-signed with the team. It’s a one-year deal worth $940,000.

Throckmorton signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon in 2020 and spent the year on the practice squad. He played in every game and made 14 starts at guard over the course of the year. He made six more starts last season and has experienced on both the right and left sides of the line.

The Saints don’t have any starting offensive linemen on track for free agency this offseason, but left guard Andrus Peat could be moved off the roster in a cap savings move.