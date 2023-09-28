Saints seek to match Bill Belichick’s Browns with 12 straight games allowing 20 points or less

The Saints’ defense is putting together an impressive streak of shutting down opposing offenses.

New Orleans hasn’t allowed more than 20 points in a game since a 27-13 loss to the Ravens in Week Nine of last season. The Saints’ 18-17 loss to the Packers on Sunday was their 11th straight game of allowing 20 points or fewer.

If the Saints allow 20 points or fewer this week against the Buccaneers, they’ll be the first team to hold 12 straight opponents to 20 points or less since the 1994-95 Cleveland Browns, coached by Bill Belichick.

The Buccaneers have averaged 19.3 points a game through three games this season, so the Saints need to keep them right at their average to reach a dozen straight games without giving up more than 20.